Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jonestrading from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jonestrading currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rithm Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Rithm Capital from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rithm Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.89.

Rithm Capital Stock Up 1.2 %

Rithm Capital stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Rithm Capital has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.13.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $709.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 605.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 690.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

