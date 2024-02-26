Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) Position Cut by Toronado Partners LLC

Toronado Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,682,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740,065 shares during the quarter. Riskified accounts for 9.4% of Toronado Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Toronado Partners LLC’s holdings in Riskified were worth $16,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSKD. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Riskified by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Riskified by 11.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Riskified by 173.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in shares of Riskified by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 513,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Riskified by 9.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of RSKD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.68. 158,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,430. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.35. The company has a market cap of $834.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.30. Riskified Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Riskified in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Riskified in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Riskified from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RSKD

Riskified Company Profile

(Free Report)

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.