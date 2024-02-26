Ripio Credit Network Achieves Market Cap of $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $22,189.65 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00016133 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001397 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00015443 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,872.86 or 0.99174455 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.83 or 0.00202335 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009388 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00232566 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $27,732.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

