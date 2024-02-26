Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.83.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Stock Down 1.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of RBBN stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. Ribbon Communications has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $533.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.19.

In other Ribbon Communications news, EVP Dan Redington sold 23,964 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $74,048.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,989.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ribbon Communications

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,742 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,058 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,143 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 88,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.