Reviewing Shanghai Junshi Biosciences (OTCMKTS:SHJBF) and SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS)

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences (OTCMKTS:SHJBF – Get Free Report) and SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shanghai Junshi Biosciences and SAB Biotherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shanghai Junshi Biosciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SAB Biotherapeutics $23.90 million 1.08 -$18.74 million N/A N/A

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SAB Biotherapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shanghai Junshi Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A SAB Biotherapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Shanghai Junshi Biosciences and SAB Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

SAB Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.02%. Given SAB Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SAB Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Shanghai Junshi Biosciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of SAB Biotherapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shanghai Junshi Biosciences and SAB Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shanghai Junshi Biosciences N/A N/A N/A SAB Biotherapeutics -664.68% -120.36% -69.17%

Summary

SAB Biotherapeutics beats Shanghai Junshi Biosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shanghai Junshi Biosciences

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs in the therapeutic areas of oncology, metabolic, autoimmune, neurologic, nervous system, and infectious diseases in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, People's Republic of China.

About SAB Biotherapeutics

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases. The company also uses its DiversitAb immunotherapy platform to produce fully-human polyclonal antibodies without the need for human donors or plasma. In addition, its lead product candidates include SAB-185, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and SAB-176, a fully-human polyclonal antibody therapeutic candidate that is in development for the treatment or prevention of severe influenza. Further, the company's pre-clinical product candidates in development for autoimmune diseases include SAB-142 for type 1 diabetes and organ transplant induction/rejection. SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

