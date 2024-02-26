Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Stake Boosted by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 63.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,886 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,719,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 22,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 362,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 12,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,043,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Up 0.1 %

ROIC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 71,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,781. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.21). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $84.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 222.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2023, ROIC owned 93 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.