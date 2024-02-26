Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cloudflare (NET)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) in the last few weeks:
- 2/13/2024 – Cloudflare was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/12/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $94.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $73.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2024 – Cloudflare had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.
- 2/9/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $75.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/29/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2024 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/17/2024 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/16/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
NYSE:NET traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,578. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.14 and a beta of 1.10.
In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $978,807.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,074,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $5,767,441.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,472,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,968,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $978,807.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,074,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,101,035 shares of company stock worth $98,970,364 in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
