Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Cloudflare (NET)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) in the last few weeks:

2/13/2024 – Cloudflare was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $94.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $73.00 to $105.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Cloudflare had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

2/9/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $75.00 to $115.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $90.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $75.00 to $90.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

1/29/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

1/17/2024 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Capital One Financial Co.. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cloudflare Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NET traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,823,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,578. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $978,807.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,074,520.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 66,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $5,767,441.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,472,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,968,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $978,807.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,074,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,101,035 shares of company stock worth $98,970,364 in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

