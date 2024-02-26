Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Decreased by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.63. 522,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,023. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.78 and its 200-day moving average is $157.60. The stock has a market cap of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.58 and a 52 week high of $185.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

