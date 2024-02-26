Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $9.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.29.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Repay from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Repay in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Read Our Latest Analysis on RPAY
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repay
Repay Price Performance
Repay stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. Repay has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72.
About Repay
Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Repay
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/19 – 2/23
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.