Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $9.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Repay from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Repay in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Repay by 325.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Repay by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repay stock opened at $8.33 on Monday. Repay has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.72.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

