Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) PT Lowered to $7.75 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.50 to $7.75 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.60% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RWT. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.03.

Shares of NYSE RWT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 65,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,580. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $710.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.42 and a beta of 1.51. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $8.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,973,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,134,000 after acquiring an additional 78,222 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,069 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 246,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 105,063 shares during the period. Finally, HST Ventures LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 1,442,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

