Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) PT Lowered to $7.75 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $8.50 to $7.75 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.60% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RWT. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.03.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust Stock Up 1.0 %
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,973,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,134,000 after acquiring an additional 78,222 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 16,069 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 246,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 105,063 shares during the period. Finally, HST Ventures LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 1,442,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Redwood Trust Company Profile
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Redwood Trust
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- First it was Tyson stock, now this food company is set to rally
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Is CRISPR Therapeutics the NVIDIA of gene editing?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Block’s multiple ecosystems drive shares higher on 2024 outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.