Redfin (RDFN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RDFN opened at $6.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $794.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.74.

In related news, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,934.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Redfin by 534.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on RDFN shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Redfin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

