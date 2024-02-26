RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA) Shares Sold by Meteora Capital LLC

Meteora Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of RCF Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RCFA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. RCF Acquisition comprises about 0.8% of Meteora Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Meteora Capital LLC owned about 2.34% of RCF Acquisition worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RCFA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RCF Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of RCF Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $444,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCF Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $871,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RCF Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RCF Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

RCF Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of RCFA remained flat at $11.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,300. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96. RCF Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $11.89.

RCF Acquisition Company Profile

RCF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses to target assets or businesses of scale across the critical minerals value chain that are poised to benefit over the long-term from the substantial market opportunity created by the global energy transition. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

