RB Global (NYSE:RBA) PT Raised to $88.00 at Scotiabank

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Scotiabank from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

RB Global stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.57. 645,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,531. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.83. RB Global has a twelve month low of $51.07 and a twelve month high of $77.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average of $64.04.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RB Global will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total value of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 3,750 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,397.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in RB Global during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 134.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

