Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Stock Performance

Shares of RYAM opened at $4.35 on Monday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The company has a market cap of $284.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $3.57.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rayonier Advanced Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1,163.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 27.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,304,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after acquiring an additional 717,466 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 325.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 568,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 435,095 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the second quarter worth about $1,861,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,292,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 382,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.