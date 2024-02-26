Raymond James Trims Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Target Price to $58.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WPM. National Bank Financial cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Securities cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.42.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 0.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.88. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,110,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,589,000 after acquiring an additional 112,178 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,521,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,497,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,989,000 after acquiring an additional 294,488 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,646,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,235,000 after acquiring an additional 550,804 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,481,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.