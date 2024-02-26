Raymond James Reiterates “C$19.00” Price Target for CI Financial (TSE:CIX)

Raymond James set a C$19.00 price objective on CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CIX. Scotiabank raised their target price on CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC raised their target price on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$18.69.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at C$16.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.51. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$12.01 and a 12 month high of C$18.69.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$715.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$656.72 million. CI Financial had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 1.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 3.5553097 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CI Financial by 23.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in CI Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CI Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

