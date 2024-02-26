Raymond James Boosts Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$73.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.95% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on EIF. CIBC increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.15.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exchange Income
Exchange Income Stock Up 0.6 %
Insider Activity
In other Exchange Income news, Director Donald Streuber acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$45.25 per share, with a total value of C$226,250.00. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.
Exchange Income Company Profile
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Exchange Income
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.