Raymond James Boosts Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$73.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on EIF. CIBC increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.15.

TSE:EIF traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$49.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,763. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$46.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$42.05 and a 52-week high of C$55.74.

In other Exchange Income news, Director Donald Streuber acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$45.25 per share, with a total value of C$226,250.00. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

