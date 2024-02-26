Raydium (RAY) Price Tops $0.93 on Major Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. During the last week, Raydium has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00001808 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a market capitalization of $240.10 million and approximately $11.81 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Raydium Profile
Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,336 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,466,379 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.
Raydium Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
