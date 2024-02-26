Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.31) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 111.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.48) target price on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

Get Rainbow Rare Earths alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on RBW

Rainbow Rare Earths Stock Performance

Rainbow Rare Earths Company Profile

Shares of Rainbow Rare Earths stock traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 11.80 ($0.15). 354,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,607. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.24. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 12-month low of GBX 7.02 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 18 ($0.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £74.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -590.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

(Get Free Report)

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.