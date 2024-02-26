Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating restated by Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 25 ($0.31) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 111.86% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.48) target price on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research note on Monday, February 5th.
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
