Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Radware from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Radware Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ RDWR opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61. Radware has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The stock has a market cap of $785.17 million, a P/E ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 million. Radware had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Radware will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Radware by 53.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Radware by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Radware in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Radware by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Radware in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

