RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.44

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.44 and last traded at $39.07, with a volume of 67328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RDNT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of RadNet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,888.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In related news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $354,227.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,488.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in RadNet by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in RadNet by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after buying an additional 94,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in RadNet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,254,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $147,937,000 after acquiring an additional 32,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in RadNet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

