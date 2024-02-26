RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.44

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.44 and last traded at $39.07, with a volume of 67328 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RDNT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on RadNet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

RadNet Price Performance

Insider Activity at RadNet

The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,888.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other RadNet news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $354,227.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,488.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RadNet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of RadNet by 84.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in RadNet by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in RadNet by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in RadNet by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Stories

