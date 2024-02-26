Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) PT Lowered to C$34.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$35.00 to C$34.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on QBR.B. Scotiabank raised shares of Quebecor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$38.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quebecor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$40.03.

Shares of QBR.B opened at C$30.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$27.25 and a 1-year high of C$35.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 468.25.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

