Quantum (QUA) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $42.29

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 26th. Quantum has a market cap of $5.60 and $42.29 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00016167 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001380 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00015259 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,405.53 or 0.99978312 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.80 or 0.00196201 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009200 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $95.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.