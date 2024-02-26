Quadrise’s (QED) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Quadrise (LON:QED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Quadrise Stock Up 5.0 %

QED stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2.09 ($0.03). The company had a trading volume of 399,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,484. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.58. Quadrise has a twelve month low of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.50 ($0.04).

About Quadrise

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Quadrise Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells emulsion fuels for use in power generation, industrial, marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. The company produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue (MSAR) technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil; and oil-in-water emulsified synthetic biofuels through its bioMSAR technology as a substitute for biofuel.

