Quadrise’s (QED) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Quadrise (LON:QED – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
Quadrise Stock Up 5.0 %
QED stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2.09 ($0.03). The company had a trading volume of 399,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,556,484. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.58. Quadrise has a twelve month low of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 3.50 ($0.04).
About Quadrise
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Quadrise
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Quadrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.