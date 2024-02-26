Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $3.43 on Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 26th. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $359.59 million and approximately $55.65 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $3.43 or 0.00006319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.56 or 0.05817917 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00071652 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00019274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00023608 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00020235 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

