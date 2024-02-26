Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Q2 from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Q2 from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.27.

Get Q2 alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Q2

Q2 Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 1.49. Q2 has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.97.

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,915 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $110,128.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 201,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,628,122.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,915 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total value of $110,128.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 201,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,628,122.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 741 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $27,994.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,229,581.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,801 shares of company stock valued at $9,372,991. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,359,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 91,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 250,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.