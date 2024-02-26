ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 47,623 shares.The stock last traded at $62.93 and had previously closed at $62.46.

ProShares Ultra Financials Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Financials

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Financials during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Financials by 5.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Financials

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

