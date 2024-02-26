Profund Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,345 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth $50,953,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the first quarter worth about $41,457,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 1,043.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,957,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,214,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,880 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Exelixis by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,596,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $21.53 on Monday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 583,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,839,423.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $550,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 583,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,839,423.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 114,149 shares of company stock worth $2,587,603 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXEL. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

