Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,828 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 144,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period.

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $27.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.22. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.15 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 4,667 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $133,616.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,489.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Insmed news, COO Roger Adsett sold 5,251 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $150,336.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,244.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 4,667 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $133,616.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,489.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,154,791 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INSM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

