Profund Advisors LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KE by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,175,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356,352 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in KE by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,117,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,600,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in KE by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,858,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in KE by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,370,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,045,000 after purchasing an additional 841,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in KE by 1,132.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,036,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

BEKE stock opened at $14.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. KE Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.74.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of KE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

