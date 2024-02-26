Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Dynavax Technologies worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVAX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,052.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,215.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,052.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $423,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX opened at $12.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 13.81 and a quick ratio of 12.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.83. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $15.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

