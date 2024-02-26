PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $48.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 1.03. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average of $37.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $1,121,025.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,513.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 14,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $734,259.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,351 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,129.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 22,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $1,121,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,513.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,253 shares of company stock worth $11,856,409 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the first quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,344,000 after buying an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

