Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Holdings in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,046,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.92% of IMAX worth $20,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IMAX. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of IMAX by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IMAX by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in IMAX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in IMAX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in IMAX by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX Trading Up 2.1 %

IMAX opened at $15.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.83. IMAX Co. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The firm has a market cap of $845.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IMAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMAX

About IMAX

(Free Report)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.