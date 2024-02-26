Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 1,400 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 229,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.10% of Norfolk Southern worth $45,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $258.01 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $261.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $209.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.31.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

