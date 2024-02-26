Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 106,600 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in NMI were worth $12,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NMIH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in NMI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in NMI by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NMI by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NMI in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NMI from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on NMI in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

In related news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $5,161,395.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,855,855.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 136,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $4,066,704.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,706,418.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $5,161,395.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at $12,855,855.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 332,750 shares of company stock worth $9,974,910. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMIH stock opened at $29.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.66.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. NMI’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

