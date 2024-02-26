Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases Shares of 623,028 Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 623,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth $32,884,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth $24,458,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth $11,890,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth $11,323,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the third quarter worth $9,499,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Shares of Sphere Entertainment stock opened at $40.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day moving average is $35.56. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($4.42). The firm had revenue of $314.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

