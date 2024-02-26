Primecap Management Co. CA Has $9.27 Million Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,200 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Rambus were worth $9,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 787.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,560,000 after buying an additional 3,333,307 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the second quarter valued at about $84,006,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,548,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 357.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,288,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,188,000 after buying an additional 1,006,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 76.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,891,000 after buying an additional 861,427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Shares of RMBS opened at $56.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.22. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.01.

In other news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,758.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 16,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $1,121,580.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,040,015.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,758.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,435 shares of company stock worth $1,330,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

