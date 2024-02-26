Primecap Management Co. CA Has $40.80 Million Stock Position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Primecap Management Co. CA lowered its holdings in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,997,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69,900 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $40,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SSYS. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 2,633.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 12,707.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 315.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys Stock Down 0.1 %

Stratasys stock opened at $12.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.70. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $21.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SSYS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stratasys

Stratasys Profile

(Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.