Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 403,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in RTX were worth $29,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 28,910 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $7,557,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $90.01 on Monday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $104.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,680 shares of company stock worth $3,438,681 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

