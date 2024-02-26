Primecap Management Co. CA Decreases Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,640 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.66% of PROS worth $10,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PROS by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 683,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PROS by 1.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 419,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in PROS during the third quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of PROS by 10.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PROS in the third quarter worth about $557,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PROS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised PROS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

In related news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.42, for a total transaction of $1,821,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,839,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRO opened at $33.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.22. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $40.99.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $77.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.70 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

