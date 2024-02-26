Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Stock Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,729,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,390 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.05% of Arlo Technologies worth $48,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 79,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arlo Technologies news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $289,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 127,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,188.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ARLO opened at $8.76 on Monday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.39.

Arlo Technologies Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

