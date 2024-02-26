Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires 27,700 Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 526,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,700 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.26% of New Fortress Energy worth $17,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,077,000 after purchasing an additional 285,542 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,275,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,722,000 after purchasing an additional 674,685 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,700,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,468,000 after purchasing an additional 290,136 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,401,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,288,000 after purchasing an additional 427,300 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,427,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,356,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the period. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $31.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.56. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.27.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.