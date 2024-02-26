Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

Analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays began coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.15.

Get Premier alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Premier

Premier Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

NASDAQ PINC opened at $21.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.37. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 62.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.