PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Quarry LP bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on PPG Industries from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

PPG Industries Trading Down 1.6 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $142.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $120.32 and a one year high of $152.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.71.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

