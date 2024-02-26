Pollux Coin (POX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $21.99 Million

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, Pollux Coin has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Pollux Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00000859 BTC on exchanges. Pollux Coin has a market cap of $21.99 million and approximately $400.86 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.43984492 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

