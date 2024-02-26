Plaza Retail REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:PLZ)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Plaza Retail REIT Price Performance
Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.98 and a 52 week high of C$5.22.
