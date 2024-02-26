Piper Sandler Trims Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Target Price to $2.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Expensify from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Expensify has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The company has a market capitalization of $128.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 42.07% and a negative net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expensify will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 19,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $47,002.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,513.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 83,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $194,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,398,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,613,192. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anuradha Muralidharan sold 19,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $47,002.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,513.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 414,294 shares of company stock worth $995,208. Insiders own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Expensify by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Expensify during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

