Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Health Catalyst from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Health Catalyst from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.38.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $34,255.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,048 shares in the company, valued at $736,959.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 86.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 118.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 750,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 35,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

