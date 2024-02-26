Piper Sandler Increases OLO (NYSE:OLO) Price Target to $8.00

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OLO. William Blair downgraded shares of OLO from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OLO currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.10.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a market cap of $981.80 million, a PE ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 1.24. OLO has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $8.84.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.91 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $35,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 666,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,872.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other OLO news, COO Joanna G. Lambert sold 6,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $35,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 666,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,872.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $45,650.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,037.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,977 shares of company stock valued at $219,523. Insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of OLO by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OLO by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 166,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OLO by 2,469.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 685,983 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OLO by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of OLO by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

